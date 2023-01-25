USS Charleston prepares for flight operations in the South China Sea

230126-N-HG846-1671 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 25, 2023) – Aviation Electronics Mate 3rd Class Annabelle Gottwald, from Richland, Michigan, conducts a preflight procedures in the cockpit of an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the South China Sea, Jan. 26. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

