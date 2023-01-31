The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros visits CNFJ/CNRJ

230131-N-ON904-1002 (Jan. 31, 2023) The Hon. Gilbert Cisneros Jr.,

Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Vice Adm. Karl

Thomas, Commander, U.S. Navy 7th Fleet, and Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander,

U.S. Naval Forces Japan, participate in an honors ceremony. Cisneros visited

Fleet Activities Yokosuka during a multi-installation tour of Japan, during

which he met with service members and civilians. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

