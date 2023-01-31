Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros visits CNFJ/CNRJ

    The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros visits CNFJ/CNRJ

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    230131-N-ON904-1002 (Jan. 31, 2023) The Hon. Gilbert Cisneros Jr.,
    Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Vice Adm. Karl
    Thomas, Commander, U.S. Navy 7th Fleet, and Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander,
    U.S. Naval Forces Japan, participate in an honors ceremony. Cisneros visited
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka during a multi-installation tour of Japan, during
    which he met with service members and civilians. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
    Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 19:40
    Photo ID: 7611002
    VIRIN: 230131-N-ON904-1002
    Resolution: 6296x4197
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros visits CNFJ/CNRJ, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    CNFJ

    CNRJ

    CF7

    Under SEC DEF

    TAGS

    Japan
    CNFJ
    Under Secretary
    CNRJ
    CF7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT