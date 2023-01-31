230131-N-ON904-1002 (Jan. 31, 2023) The Hon. Gilbert Cisneros Jr.,
Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Vice Adm. Karl
Thomas, Commander, U.S. Navy 7th Fleet, and Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander,
U.S. Naval Forces Japan, participate in an honors ceremony. Cisneros visited
Fleet Activities Yokosuka during a multi-installation tour of Japan, during
which he met with service members and civilians. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 19:40
|Photo ID:
|7611002
|VIRIN:
|230131-N-ON904-1002
|Resolution:
|6296x4197
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros visits CNFJ/CNRJ, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
CNFJ
CNRJ
CF7
Under SEC DEF
