Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil, noncommissioned officer in charge of women’s health and pediatrics assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, commander of the 36th Wing and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 25, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

