Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil, noncommissioned officer in charge of women’s health and pediatrics assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, takes a patients temperature at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 25, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Jennifer Sangil
