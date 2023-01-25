U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil, noncommissioned officer in charge of women’s health and pediatrics assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, takes a patients temperature at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 25, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:30 Photo ID: 7610969 VIRIN: 230125-F-MH881-7188 Resolution: 5542x3687 Size: 1.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.