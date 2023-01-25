Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil [Image 1 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil, noncommissioned officer in charge of women’s health and pediatrics assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, takes a patients temperature at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 25, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:30
    Photo ID: 7610969
    VIRIN: 230125-F-MH881-7188
    Resolution: 5542x3687
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

