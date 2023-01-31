Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Physical Training [Image 10 of 12]

    Golf Company Physical Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, corrects a recruit during a physical training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 31, 2023. Recruits completed a circuit focused on balance, agility, speed, and explosiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Physical Training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Diego
    USMC
    Drill Instructors
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

