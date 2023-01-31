A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, corrects a recruit during a physical training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 31, 2023. Recruits completed a circuit focused on balance, agility, speed, and explosiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7610946
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-CI314-1160
|Resolution:
|3505x2337
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Physical Training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
