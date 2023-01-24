An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and an F-35C Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, MAG-11, 3rd MAW, fly in an escort formation during a training evolution off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, Jan. 24, 2023. The training evolution improves distributed operations capabilities in a contested maritime environment combining multiple different aircraft platforms. During the evolution, VMFA-314 utilized the full-suite of F-35C capabilities to sanitize the airspace, intercept simulated opposing forces, integrate with other aircraft for refined targeting coordination, and provide on-station time far exceeding other fixed-wing assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)
Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 17:30
Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
This work, Tiltrotor and Strike Aircraft Operate Together, by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
