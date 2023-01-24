Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiltrotor and Strike Aircraft Operate Together

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and an F-35C Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, MAG-11, 3rd MAW, fly in an escort formation during a training evolution off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, Jan. 24, 2023. The training evolution improves distributed operations capabilities in a contested maritime environment combining multiple different aircraft platforms. During the evolution, VMFA-314 utilized the full-suite of F-35C capabilities to sanitize the airspace, intercept simulated opposing forces, integrate with other aircraft for refined targeting coordination, and provide on-station time far exceeding other fixed-wing assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 17:30
    Photo ID: 7610817
    VIRIN: 230124-M-HE677-1240
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiltrotor and Strike Aircraft Operate Together, by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Clemente
    3rd MAW
    HMLA-369
    VMFA-314
    VMM-165

