    Space Conference of the Americas [Image 1 of 4]

    Space Conference of the Americas

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Maj. Dustin Cammack 

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (Jan. 30, 2023) – Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, gives the keynote address during the Space Conference of the Americas. The conference, hosted at U.S. Southern Command, included Department of Defense space leaders and counterparts from 11 Western Hemisphere nations collaborating to strengthen space partnerships to benefit the region. (Photo by Maj. Dustin W. Cammack, U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:59
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Caribbean
    Latin America
    Space
    SOUTHCOM
    Western Hemisphere
    Space Command

