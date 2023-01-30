MIAMI (Jan. 30, 2023) – Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, gives the keynote address during the Space Conference of the Americas. The conference, hosted at U.S. Southern Command, included Department of Defense space leaders and counterparts from 11 Western Hemisphere nations collaborating to strengthen space partnerships to benefit the region. (Photo by Maj. Dustin W. Cammack, U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7610731 VIRIN: 230130-A-OX517-2010 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.85 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Conference of the Americas [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Dustin Cammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.