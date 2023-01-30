Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Gas Chamber [Image 4 of 8]

    Delta Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepare and perform chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 30, 2023. This training teaches recruits how to employ the M50 gas mask when CBRN hazards are present. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7610692
    VIRIN: 230130-M-QY860-1254
    Resolution: 5511x3500
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Gas Chamber [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    gas chamber
    CBRN
    recruits
    recruit training
    MCRDPI

