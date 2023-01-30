Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepare and perform chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 30, 2023. This training teaches recruits how to employ the M50 gas mask when CBRN hazards are present. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7610678 VIRIN: 230130-M-QY860-1112 Resolution: 5629x3747 Size: 13.71 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Gas Chamber [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.