Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:41 Photo ID: 7610677 VIRIN: 230130-A-TG890-666 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.26 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best By Test Waterborne Operations [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT David Block, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.