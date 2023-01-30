Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best By Test Waterborne Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best By Test Waterborne Operations

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. David Block 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conducts Waterborne Operations during their annual Best By Test, pitting artillery teams against one another in a weeklong competition.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:41
    Photo ID: 7610677
    VIRIN: 230130-A-TG890-666
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best By Test Waterborne Operations [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT David Block, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Zodiac
    Jungle
    Waterborne
    DIVARTY
    25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY

