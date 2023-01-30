25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best By Test Waterborne Operations

25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conducts Waterborne Operations during their annual Best By Test, pitting artillery teams against one another in a weeklong competition.
|01.30.2023
|01.31.2023 15:41
|7610677
|230130-A-TG890-666
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
