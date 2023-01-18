United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF

U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), prepare to do a training circuit during a visit with the U.S. Coast Guardsmen from the United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region at the Downey Rescue Training Facility on Annex Stump Neck, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2023. The tour was conducted to increase operational efficiency by developing joint operations toward chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive training and CBIRF deployment on USCG platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

