Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF [Image 5 of 7]

    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF

    ANNEX STUMP NECK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), prepare to do a training circuit during a visit with the U.S. Coast Guardsmen from the United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region at the Downey Rescue Training Facility on Annex Stump Neck, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2023. The tour was conducted to increase operational efficiency by developing joint operations toward chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive training and CBIRF deployment on USCG platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7610508
    VIRIN: 230118-M-JC426-1331
    Resolution: 5854x3903
    Size: 13.98 MB
    Location: ANNEX STUMP NECK, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF
    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF
    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF
    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF
    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF
    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF
    United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    CBRNE
    Marines
    CBIRF
    CoastGuard
    EveryDomain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT