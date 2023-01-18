U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), give the U.S. Coast Guardsmen with United States Coast Guard (USCG) - National Capital Region a tour at the Downey Rescue Training Facility on Annex Stump Neck, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2023. The tour was conducted to increase operational efficiency by developing joint operations toward chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive training and CBIRF deployment on USCG platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 7610507 VIRIN: 230118-M-JC426-1134 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 13.37 MB Location: ANNEX STUMP NECK, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Coast Guard - National Capital Region Visits DRTF [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.