230127-N-IL330-1169 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) operate a seven-meter rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) in the Pacific Ocean Jan. 27, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7610497
|VIRIN:
|230127-N-IL330-1169
|Resolution:
|4875x3250
|Size:
|982.74 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli conducts boat ops [Image 14 of 14], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
