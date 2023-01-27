Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli conducts boat ops [Image 12 of 14]

    Tripoli conducts boat ops

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230127-N-IL330-1105 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2023) – Engineman 2nd Class Floid Thomas, from Fort Myer, Florida, prepares to maneuver a seven-meter rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) away from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 27, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 7610495
    VIRIN: 230127-N-IL330-1105
    Resolution: 4909x3273
    Size: 710.47 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli conducts boat ops [Image 14 of 14], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

