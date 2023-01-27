230127-N-IL330-1105 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2023) – Engineman 2nd Class Floid Thomas, from Fort Myer, Florida, prepares to maneuver a seven-meter rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) away from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 27, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7610495
|VIRIN:
|230127-N-IL330-1105
|Resolution:
|4909x3273
|Size:
|710.47 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli conducts boat ops [Image 14 of 14], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
