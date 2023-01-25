Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023

    BOLIVAR, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Jessica Schaefffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Natural resource specialists and managers tour the Stockton Powerhouse, the hydropower portion of the Stockton Dam, during their annual Natural Resource Management Workshop in Bolivar, Missouri, on Jan. 25, 2023. | Photo by Jessica Schaeffer, Kansas City District Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:22
    Photo ID: 7610415
    VIRIN: 230125-A-VB777-002
    Resolution: 433x937
    Size: 113.01 KB
    Location: BOLIVAR, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Schaefffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023
    Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023
    Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annual Natural Resource Workshop: a chance for education and collaboration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    training
    natural resource management
    NRM
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT