Natural resource specialists and managers tour the Stockton Powerhouse, the hydropower portion of the Stockton Dam, during their annual Natural Resource Management Workshop in Bolivar, Missouri, on Jan. 25, 2023. | Photo by Jessica Schaeffer, Kansas City District Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:22 Photo ID: 7610415 VIRIN: 230125-A-VB777-002 Resolution: 433x937 Size: 113.01 KB Location: BOLIVAR, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Schaefffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.