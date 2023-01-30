Natural resource specialists and managers from the Kansas City District gather for a group photo during their annual Natural Resource Management Workshop in Bolivar, Missouri, on Jan. 25, 2023. | Photo by Jessica Schaeffer, Kansas City District Public Affairs
This work, Kansas City District NRM Workshop 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Schaefffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Annual Natural Resource Workshop: a chance for education and collaboration
