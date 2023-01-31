GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 31, 2023) The Navy will commence its largest annual force protection exercise next week at installations throughout the United States, including Naval Station Great Lakes.



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 6-17, is an annual two-week force protection and anti-terrorism exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on all Navy installations in the continental United States.



The exercises are designed to enhance the readiness of Navy first responders and ensure seamless interoperability among Navy commands, other services and agency partners. Citadel Shield is the field training exercise led by CNIC, and Solid Curtain is a command post exercise co-led by USFFC and CNIC. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 11:22 Photo ID: 7610343 VIRIN: 230131-N-CC785-009 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 128.6 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Great Lakes to Conduct Annual Force Protection Exercise, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.