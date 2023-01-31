Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes to Conduct Annual Force Protection Exercise

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 31, 2023) The Navy will commence its largest annual force protection exercise next week at installations throughout the United States, including Naval Station Great Lakes.

    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 6-17, is an annual two-week force protection and anti-terrorism exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on all Navy installations in the continental United States.

    The exercises are designed to enhance the readiness of Navy first responders and ensure seamless interoperability among Navy commands, other services and agency partners. Citadel Shield is the field training exercise led by CNIC, and Solid Curtain is a command post exercise co-led by USFFC and CNIC. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

