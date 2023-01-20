Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th FW holds 4th Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th FW command chief, during the 2022 4th Quarterly Awards Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2023. Quarterly awards are awarded to Airmen in 13 different categories, including Airman, Non-commissioned officer, guardsman, key spouse, senior non-commissioned officer and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 11:15
    VIRIN: 230120-F-LD599-0064
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, 4th FW holds 4th Quarterly Awards Ceremony, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    Quarterly Awards
    4th FW
    2022
    4th Quarter

