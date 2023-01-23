Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2]

    Thunderbirds

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, flying over Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 10:43
    Photo ID: 7610311
    VIRIN: 230123-F-SW533-1023
    Resolution: 4796x2698
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds
    Thunderbirds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Thunderbirds
    Nellis Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    demonstration team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT