U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Thunderbirds, flying over Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 10:43
|Photo ID:
|7610311
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-SW533-1023
|Resolution:
|4796x2698
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT