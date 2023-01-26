Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Crucible [Image 20 of 20]

    Kilo Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, take on the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023.

    The Crucible is the final test that stands in front of the recruits earning the title; United States Marine. The Crucible not only tests physical endurance, but mental agility and team work as well.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

