Kilo Company Crucible

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, take on the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023.



The Crucible is the final test that stands in front of the recruits earning the title; United States Marine. The Crucible not only tests physical endurance, but mental agility and team work as well.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

