    NCOA 23-3 and ALS 23-3 [Image 7 of 9]

    NCOA 23-3 and ALS 23-3

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    United States Air Force ALS Class 23-1 and NCO Academy Class 23-1 pose for their flight photos at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 09:36
    Location: US
