NCOA 23-3 and ALS 23-3

United States Air Force ALS Class 23-1 and NCO Academy Class 23-1 pose for their flight photos at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Williams)
Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 09:35
Location:
|US
