    Code 900 Production Resource Department Recognizes Employees with Conference Room Naming Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Code 900 Production Resource Department Recognizes Employees with Conference Room Naming Ceremony

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Code 900 Production Resources Officer Capt. Frank Gasperetti congratulated Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) plank owner Jon Echols on being one of the first recognized in Code 900's monthly conference room naming initiative.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

