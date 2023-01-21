Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee COMREL in Spain [Image 4 of 5]

    Seabee COMREL in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, SPAIN

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    230121-N-VF045-1024 JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (Jan. 21, 2023) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Joseph Soles, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, digs ditches for planting trees in the courtyard of the Charterhouse of Santa María de la Defensión, Jan. 21, 2023, in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 07:23
    VIRIN: 230121-N-VF045-1024
    Location: JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, ES 
    TAGS

    church
    volunteers
    comrel
    nmcb 11
    woodcutting

