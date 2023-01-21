230121-N-VF045-1024 JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (Jan. 21, 2023) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Joseph Soles, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, digs ditches for planting trees in the courtyard of the Charterhouse of Santa María de la Defensión, Jan. 21, 2023, in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 07:23 Photo ID: 7609904 VIRIN: 230121-N-VF045-1024 Resolution: 1544x2058 Size: 1.23 MB Location: JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabee COMREL in Spain [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.