Seabee COMREL in Spain

230121-N-VF045-1010 JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (Jan. 21, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 gather firewood during a volunteer event at the Charterhouse of Santa María de la Defensión, Jan. 21, 2023, in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

