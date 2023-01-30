MOC training in Guinea-Bissau during OE23

230131-N-NO901-1005 (Jan. 31, 2023) Lagos, Nigeria -- Us. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Knox and Lt. Cmdr. Colin Swick provide SeaVision and communications training to Guinea-Bissau Navy Capitão Tenente Eusebio Ferreria, 2nd Tenente Mário Gomes da Silva, 1st Sargento Sabino Sambé, 2nd Sargento Fod

, and Marinheiro Lucïano na Fassa at the tsuinea-Bissau Maritime Operations Center during Obangame Express 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperationqa¹a and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (Courtesy Photo)

