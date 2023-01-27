Minoan Taverna Galley Recognition at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 27, 2023) Minoan Taverna Cook Manolis Kazakos is presented with a retirement gift from Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; IAP Project Manager Pierre Anastasakis; and Chief Warrant Officer Kelly Williams on Jan. 27, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

