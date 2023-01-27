Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minoan Taverna Galley Recognition at NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 3]

    Minoan Taverna Galley Recognition at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 27, 2023) Administrative Assistant Manager Aikaterini Tzouanaki receives a Minoan Taverna Employee of the Quarter Award from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and IAP Project Manager Pierre Anastasakis in the Minoan Taverna on Jan. 27, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 06:30
    Photo ID: 7609878
    VIRIN: 230127-N-EM691-1041
    This work, Minoan Taverna Galley Recognition at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

