Minoan Taverna Galley Recognition at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 27, 2023) Baker Viktoria Lygeraki receives a Minoan Taverna Employee of the Quarter Award from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and IAP Project Manager Pierre Anastasakis in the Minoan Taverna on Jan. 27, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

