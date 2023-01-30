230130-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 30, 2023) Illicit drugs interdicted by USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) sit on the deck of a fishing vessel for inventory as the U.S. Coast Guard cutter sails in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 30. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7609837
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S., International Forces Seize Illegal Drugs in Gulf of Oman, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
