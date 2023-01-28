230128-N-EH998-1103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Conner McKinley, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), fires a shot line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) during a replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 28, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 04:25 Photo ID: 7609805 VIRIN: 230128-N-EH998-1103 Resolution: 6596x4397 Size: 912.48 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.