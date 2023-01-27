USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

230128-N-EH998-1069 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Justin Gilpin, left, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Drew McBrian, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), load a Mark 214 chaff during maintenance of the ship’s decoy launching system, Jan. 28, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

