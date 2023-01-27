USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

230128-N-EH998-1018 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, delivers supplies to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during a vertical replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), Jan. 28, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

