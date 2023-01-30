Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230130-N-JO162-1037 SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 30, 2023) Ens. Gabriela Morganlongo, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), stands watch during a transit of the Suez Canal, Jan. 30, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:18
    Photo ID: 7609756
    VIRIN: 230130-N-JO162-1037
    Resolution: 5292x3528
    Size: 445.55 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Suez Canal
    watchstanding
    USS Truxtun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT