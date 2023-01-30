USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal

230130-N-JO162-1020 SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 30, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Austin McFatter, left, and Sonar Technician 3rd Class Brian Dwyer, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), stand security forces watch during a transit of the Suez Canal, Jan. 30, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

