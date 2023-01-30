230130-N-JO162-1014 SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) stand security forces watch during a transit of the Suez Canal, Jan. 30, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7609754
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-JO162-1014
|Resolution:
|5363x3575
|Size:
|431.58 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Truxtun Transits the Suez Canal [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
