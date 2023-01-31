US, Japan forces integrate during Airborne 2023

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade move to follow-on locations after landing at JGSDF East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023, during Airborne 23. Nine C-130J aircraft assigned to Yokota Air Base and Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, were used to carry approximately 300 JGSDF paratroopers to drop zones at Higashi-Fuji training field during the static-line personnel jump portion of the exercise. Airborne 2023 is a large-scale airborne operations integrating air and ground forces from Japan and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

