    US, Japan forces integrate during Airborne 2023 [Image 20 of 21]

    US, Japan forces integrate during Airborne 2023

    JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade move to follow-on locations after landing at JGSDF East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023, during Airborne 23. Nine C-130J aircraft assigned to Yokota Air Base and Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, were used to carry approximately 300 JGSDF paratroopers to drop zones at Higashi-Fuji training field during the static-line personnel jump portion of the exercise. Airborne 2023 is a large-scale airborne operations integrating air and ground forces from Japan and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 02:58
    Photo ID: 7609750
    VIRIN: 230131-F-PM645-0020
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    C-130J
    JGSDF
    USAF
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Airborne 23

