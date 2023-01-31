US, Japan forces integrate during Airborne 2023

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, during Airborne 23, Jan. 31, 2023. 300 JGSDF paratroopers performed a static-line jump from Nine U.S. Air Force C-130J’s, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in joint airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

