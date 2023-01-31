Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Japan forces integrate during Airborne 2023 [Image 9 of 21]

    US, Japan forces integrate during Airborne 2023

    JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, during Airborne 23, Jan. 31, 2023. 300 JGSDF paratroopers performed a static-line jump from Nine U.S. Air Force C-130J’s, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in joint airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:02
    Photo ID: 7609739
    VIRIN: 230131-F-PM645-0011
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, US, Japan forces integrate during Airborne 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    JGSDF
    USAF
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Airborne 23

