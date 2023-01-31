Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Medical Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 14]

    3rd Medical Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    The U.S. Marine Corps III Marine Expeditionary Force band plays Anchors Aweigh during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Darryl Arfsten, the outgoing commanding officer, relinquished command of 3rd Medical Battalion to Capt. Justin C. Logan, the oncoming commanding officer. 3rd Marine Logistics Group, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:20
    Photo ID: 7609684
    VIRIN: 230131-M-RF870-1201
    Resolution: 6154x4103
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3rd Medical Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COC
    Corpsmen
    3rd Medical Battalion
    3rd MLG

