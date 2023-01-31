U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Darryl Arfsten, the outgoing commanding officer, relinquished command of 3rd Medical Battalion to Capt. Justin C. Logan, the oncoming commanding officer. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:20 Photo ID: 7609681 VIRIN: 230131-M-RF870-1121 Resolution: 3054x2036 Size: 2.51 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Medical Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.