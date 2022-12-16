221216-N-WU266-049

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Energetics Manufacturing Department Industrial Support Division Director Aaron Gentili provides an overview of current processes and recent improvements at the command’s Consolidated Stock Point to Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, Dec 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashli Jernigan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:04 Photo ID: 7609672 VIRIN: 221216-N-WU266-049 Resolution: 3125x2083 Size: 3.83 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford Visits NSWC IHD [Image 3 of 3], by Ashli Jernigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.