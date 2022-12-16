Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford Visits NSWC IHD [Image 3 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford Visits NSWC IHD

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Ashli Jernigan 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    221216-N-WU266-049
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Energetics Manufacturing Department Industrial Support Division Director Aaron Gentili provides an overview of current processes and recent improvements at the command’s Consolidated Stock Point to Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, Dec 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashli Jernigan)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:04
    Photo ID: 7609672
    VIRIN: 221216-N-WU266-049
    Resolution: 3125x2083
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Indian Head Division

