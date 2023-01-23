CARAT Sri Lanka

230123-N-HG389-1062 TRICOMALEE, Sri Lanka (Jan. 23, 2023) Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators and Sri Lanka Navy Sailors conduct a small boat interdiction exercise during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Sri Lanka 2023 in Tricomalee, Jan. 23. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. NSW is the nation's premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. Task Force 73 is responsible for conducting diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

Date Taken: 01.23.2023