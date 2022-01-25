Senior Airman George Irvin, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight rigger, reviews an inspection checklist with a rigger from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. This is the first time the CMF and JGSDF have built bundles together in the CMF warehouse in support of an Airborne exercise. Exercises like these enhance the U.S. and Japan’s ability to work alongside one another during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 22:11 Photo ID: 7609443 VIRIN: 230125-F-GS842-1274 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.67 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building better bundles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.