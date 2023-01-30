Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed by Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command / Combined Forces Command / United States Forces Korea Commander at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on January 30, 2023. During his visit to Korea, Secretary of Defense Austin is expected to meet with members of the ROK Ministry of National Defense to discuss U.S.-South Korean defense cooperation as a pillar of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

