U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed by Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command / Combined Forces Command / United States Forces Korea Commander at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on January 30, 2023. During his visit to Korea, Secretary of Defense Austin is expected to meet with members of the ROK Ministry of National Defense to discuss U.S.-South Korean defense cooperation as a pillar of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

