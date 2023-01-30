Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAFA Aerial Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3]

    JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230130-N-OG286-1057 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) Yeoman 2nd Class Hazel Ann Joie Alona, from Riverside, Calif., looks towards Mount Fuji aboard a C-12 Huron during her inflight reenlistment ceremony from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 7609325
    VIRIN: 230130-N-OG286-1057
    Resolution: 6070x4051
    Size: 777.87 KB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAFA Aerial Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    reenlistment
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Navy
    USN

